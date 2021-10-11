Laredo Cancer Society continues to make a difference in the community

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In light of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it’s important to note that a big part of surviving cancer is surrounding yourself with a good support system and that’s the mission of the Laredo Cancer Society.

Founded by Nancy Santos, a cancer patient who is no longer with us and local medical oncologist Dr. Mohsen Mahani who came to Laredo back in 2014.

He was determined to provide cancer patients with services not available through the American Cancer Society which focuses primarily on research.

Dr. Mahani says, We wanted something more local, we wanted something that would help on the smaller levels here. You know ACS research is very important in finding the cure for cancer treatments and surgery, chemotherapy, but really we wanted something that would be more local.”

Laredo Cancer Society includes a support group called ‘Cancer Friends’ and also provides local cancer patients with small financial assistance with money raised through fundraising efforts.

Including an art expo that’ll be held at TAMIU on October 30.

If you would like to financially help the non-profit group, you can head over to their website at laredocancersociety.org.

The website is also the place to go if you’re a cancer patient needing financial assistance.

There is a simple application that needs to be filled out.

You can also call (956) 615-4297 and/or follow them on Facebook or Instagram to keep up with their latest events.

