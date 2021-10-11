Advertisement

LISD to kick off National School Lunch Week

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 11, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This week a local school district is looking to highlight the importance of nutritious meal!

Starting on Monday, LISD will kick off its National School Lunch Week with this year’s theme “Feed your Creativity with a healthy School lunch”.

All week long, the school district will promote the various ways of eating healthy and how a well-balanced meal contributes to a student’s success in and out of the classroom.

Students at the elementary campuses will participate in lunch activities and be provided with fun coloring sheets and the opportunity to win prizes throughout the week.

The proclamation will kick off this morning at K Tarver Elementary at 11:15 a.m.

