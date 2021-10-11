Advertisement

McDonald’s shows love for teachers with free breakfast

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Starting on Monday teachers can get a little extra lovin with free breakfast from McDonald’s.

Teachers, administrators and school staff are eligible for the “Thank you” meals.

They just have to show their work ID.

Then they will receive hash browns and one of three sandwiches plus a free drink.

The promotion lasts all week long.

McDonald’s gave away 12 million free “Thank you” meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First teen death reported in Laredo
Recent death of teen sparks fear in Laredo parents
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
File photo: Webb County Jail
Webb County Inmate found unresponsive
Teen killed in Saturday morning accident
Teen killed, others injured in Saturday morning accident on International
Agents stress dangers of crossing border
Agents demonstrate the dangers of crossing the border

Latest News

Police searching for man accused of stealing from pizzeria
Police searching for man accused of stealing from pizzeria
McDonald's offering free breakfast for teachers
McDonald's offering free breakfast for teachers
Police searching for man accused of burglary
Police searching for man accused of stealing from pizzeria
Oncologist Dr. Mohsen Mahani
Laredo Cancer Society continues to make a difference in the community