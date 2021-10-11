Police searching for man accused of stealing from pizzeria

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a pizzeria last week.

The break in happened at the 2700 block of Meadow at around 3 a.m.

The man is allegedly seen on surveillance footage breaking into a restaurant. Police say he stole tablets and a TV projector.

Investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department says a week later someone wearing the same clothing was captured on video at a tire store over on Arkansas.

If you have any information on either of these incidents you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

