TxDOT kicks off Drive Sober, No Regrets campaign

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With football season officially underway, TxDOT wants to kick off its statewide Drive Sober, No Regrets Campaign to encourage fans to celebrate responsibly.

Last year, there were 963 DUI alcohol related fatalities in our state, this means on average a person in Texas died every nine hours as a result of a crash involving alcohol.

As a way to reduce the statistics, TXDOT is launching its campaign which seeks to share the stories of others who have been affected by a DUI related accident.

Txdot believes that DUI crashes are 100 percent preventable when drivers who have been drinking find a sober ride home.

To find out more about the campaign, you can click here.

