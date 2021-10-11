Webb County Commissioners to receive pay raise

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioners are expected to see a big change in their pay after approving a recent pay raise.

Officials say they conducted a study from an outside agency three years ago regarding the salary of elected officials in Webb County.

The study compared the salaries of other county commissioners in the State of Texas.

Webb County Commissioners Court administrator Leroy Medford says this survey suggested an increase for their position.

After analyzing the salaries of all different officials throughout the state, Medford said the commissioners and county judge will receive an increase because they are underpaid when compared to other counties.

He adds that however at that time several years ago the commissioners and the judge decided not to move forward with the suggestion.

The county commissioners will have an increase of about 21 percent from $79 thousand to $95 thousand.

Medford says they were able to fund the raise because there was enough funds in the reserve budget and allow them to comply with request made from departments and elected officials to help their department grow as the county grows.

Webb County Commissioner Rosaura ‘Wawi’ Tijerina says it’s been many years since elected officials haven’t received a raise.

She says that everyone should get paid accordingly to their job position.

Tijerina says, “I think it’s only fair that everyone gets paid accordingly to whatever the professional company is suggesting. We did not take it upon ourselves for ourselves only but for everyone in the county including all elected officials.”

Even though all elected officials will be getting a raise starting this month, according to officials Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina will not be getting one.

