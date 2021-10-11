Advertisement

Webb County Inmate found unresponsive

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An inmate at the Webb County Jail is found unresponsive Saturday morning.

According to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Ashley Nicole Castro was found at around 5:30 a.m. and was pronounced dead minutes later by the medical examiner.

Police arrested Castro last Sunday for possession of a controlled substance.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar says that Castro refused the drug detox treatment that was offered to her by jail medical personnel.

She apparently died six days after her arrest.

It’s still unknown what caused her death, but the sheriff’s office says an autopsy will be performed.

Cuellar says jail personnel reviewed video surveillance and logbooks and confirmed that officers assigned to the post were conducting their duties.

Texas Rangers will perform an independent investigation.

