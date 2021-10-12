Exploitation Awareness Month: Be aware of scams

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - October is known as Financial Exploitation Awareness Month, which is designed to shed light on the many ways people can fall victim to scams.

According to the National Institute of Aging, financial exploitation involves any misuse, mismanagement or manipulation of the elder persons property, belongings, or assets without their consent.

Experts say this is a rising trend that is becoming a problem in the U.S.

In an effort to put a stop to the issue, the Department of Family and Protective Services will hold a virtual conference that will go over some of the signs of exploitation and how to protect yourself and your loved ones from scams.

That event will take place virtual this morning

Meeting ID: 858 6452 6582 Passcode: 358772 Dial by your location +1 346 248 7799

