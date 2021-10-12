Heat waves been freaking us out

Advertisement

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We saw a beautiful cloudy Columbus Day.

We will still continue to see some cloud coverage as we expect those chances of rain.

On Tuesday, we’ll start out in the 80s and see a high of about 100 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Things will stay pretty heated and those chances of rain will continue to increase.

On Wednesday, we’ll see a high of about 99 degrees with a 40 percent chance of rain.

This heat will continue to linger on until Friday evening.

Those chances of rain will start to increase to a 50 percent chance overnight.

Our temperatures will start to drop as we see lows in the 60s.

On Saturday expect a nice cool autumn morning in the upper 50s and a high of about 81 degrees.

These cooler temperatures are expected to stick around all weekend.

Next Monday, we’ll start our week in the mid-80s.

