LISD to hold financial aid application drive

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - LISD is reminding its high school seniors about applying for financial aid for college.

The school district is teaming up with TAMIU and Laredo College to help graduating seniors complete their free application for student aid application.

Students applying for financial aid for the 2022-2023 school year can start submitting their applications now.

On Tuesday afternoon, LISD will hold a financial aid application drive that’s open to all LISD students and parents.

That will take place today at the Martin High School library from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Students will need important documents such as social security card and or driver’s license as well as family tax info.

