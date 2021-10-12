Advertisement

LISD to hold financial aid application drive

Helping students apply for financial aid
Helping students apply for financial aid(LISD)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - LISD is reminding its high school seniors about applying for financial aid for college.

The school district is teaming up with TAMIU and Laredo College to help graduating seniors complete their free application for student aid application.

Students applying for financial aid for the 2022-2023 school year can start submitting their applications now.

On Tuesday afternoon, LISD will hold a financial aid application drive that’s open to all LISD students and parents.

That will take place today at the Martin High School library from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Students will need important documents such as social security card and or driver’s license as well as family tax info.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Webb County Jail
Webb County Inmate found unresponsive
Mines Road accident
Accident reported in front of Truck stop on Mines Road
Police searching for man accused of burglary
Police searching for man accused of stealing from pizzeria
Over two dozen undocumented immigrants arrested
Agents shut down stash house in northwest Laredo
Webb County Commissioners Court meeting
Webb County Commissioners to receive pay raise

Latest News

First alert weather
First alert weather
Mines Road accident
Accident reported in front of Truck stop on Mines Road
Accident reported on Mines Road
Zapata County Commissioners rescind pay increase after public outcry