Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

41-year-old Ricardo Alberto Gonzalez
41-year-old Ricardo Alberto Gonzalez(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are searching for a man accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating 41-year-old Ricardo Alberto Gonzalez.

He is described as five feet, nine inches, 190 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

His last known address was the 2400 block of Monarch Drive.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call 956-415-BUST.

You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

