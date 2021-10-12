Runners represent Laredo during Boston Marathon

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local runner was representing the 956 during Monday’s Boston Marathon.

Victor Trevino Jr. from Laredo qualified for the big race.

He was not alone on his journey; Luis Posada of Nuevo Laredo was also out there pounding the New England pavement.

The two men also qualified for the 2020 Boston Marathon but had to run it virtually last year.

This year they were both able to live out their dreams and represent los dos Laredos.

Congratulations to both of the runners!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.