Advertisement

Runners represent Laredo during Boston Marathon

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local runner was representing the 956 during Monday’s Boston Marathon.

Victor Trevino Jr. from Laredo qualified for the big race.

He was not alone on his journey; Luis Posada of Nuevo Laredo was also out there pounding the New England pavement.

The two men also qualified for the 2020 Boston Marathon but had to run it virtually last year.

This year they were both able to live out their dreams and represent los dos Laredos.

Congratulations to both of the runners!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Webb County Jail
Webb County Inmate found unresponsive
Mines Road accident
Accident reported in front of Truck stop on Mines Road
Police searching for man accused of burglary
Police searching for man accused of stealing from pizzeria
Over two dozen undocumented immigrants arrested
Agents shut down stash house in northwest Laredo
Webb County Commissioners Court meeting
Webb County Commissioners to receive pay raise

Latest News

Runners represent Laredo during Boston Marathon
Runners represent Laredo during Boston Marathon
Border wall declaration could divert $300M appropriated for Hawaii programs
Border wall contracts canceled in Laredo, what’s next?
School bus driver shortage
UISD experiencing shortage in bus drivers
Exploitation Awareness Month: Be aware of scams
Exploitation Awareness Month: Be aware of scams