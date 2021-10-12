Advertisement

UISD experiencing shortage in bus drivers

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is experiencing a shortage in staffing, particularly when it comes to bus drivers.

Mike Garza with the United Independent School District says this is actually a situation being seen not only across the state but across the country as well.

He says the district is about 30 drivers short of what is considered their optimum level.

As of this moment, they have more than 350 drivers along with 30 to 40 substitute drivers available when needed but Garza says issues can always come up that might cause complications.

Garza says even though they have plenty of bus drivers there’s not a lot of leeway if some drivers need to be out, or if they get sick.

He goes on to say that because of coronavirus restrictions, they have to be out for roughly 10 days so they need to find people to fill that slot.

At the moment, the district says they have had to resort to using mechanics office staff or anyone with the proper licensing to drive their buses.

Runners represent Laredo during Boston Marathon
