Advertisement

UISD teachers and staff undergo diabetes training

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Class was in session for teachers and staff at UISD as they took part in a diabetic care assistance training.

The course provided teachers and staff tips on how to recognize when someone is experiencing a diabetic attack.

UISD’s Health Services Director Irene Rosales says unfortunately, she sees more students being diagnosed with type two diabetes.

Rosales says, “Every school has from three to five students, and we have 50 campuses. So, That is a lot of students we are dealing with that have diabetic problems.”

She believes that because of the pandemic, many kids were left at home allowing them to eat more.

Another session offered was identifying students who are struggling with their vision and those who might need further vision care intervention.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Webb County Jail
Webb County Inmate found unresponsive
Mines Road accident
Accident reported in front of Truck stop on Mines Road
Police searching for man accused of burglary
Police searching for man accused of stealing from pizzeria
Over two dozen undocumented immigrants arrested
Agents shut down stash house in northwest Laredo
Webb County Commissioners Court meeting
Webb County Commissioners to receive pay raise

Latest News

Runners represent Laredo during Boston Marathon
Runners represent Laredo during Boston Marathon
Runners represent Laredo during Boston Marathon
Runners represent Laredo during Boston Marathon
Border wall declaration could divert $300M appropriated for Hawaii programs
Border wall contracts canceled in Laredo, what’s next?
School bus driver shortage
UISD experiencing shortage in bus drivers