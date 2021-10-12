UISD teachers and staff undergo diabetes training

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Class was in session for teachers and staff at UISD as they took part in a diabetic care assistance training.

The course provided teachers and staff tips on how to recognize when someone is experiencing a diabetic attack.

UISD’s Health Services Director Irene Rosales says unfortunately, she sees more students being diagnosed with type two diabetes.

Rosales says, “Every school has from three to five students, and we have 50 campuses. So, That is a lot of students we are dealing with that have diabetic problems.”

She believes that because of the pandemic, many kids were left at home allowing them to eat more.

Another session offered was identifying students who are struggling with their vision and those who might need further vision care intervention.

