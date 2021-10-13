Advertisement

Congressman Cuellar discusses when bridge restrictions can be lifted

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The United States is easing travel restrictions for fully vaccinated visitors from Canada and Mexico and that includes our local bridges. The first phase starts in early November.

It allows people traveling for nonessential reasons to cross U.S. land borders if they show proof of vaccination; then come this January, the second phase begins.

Which extends the vaccine requirement, so it also includes people traveling for essential reasons.

Congressman Henry Cuellar who has been an advocate about lifting the restrictions believes this could help boost our economy just in time for the holiday season.

Cuellar says next he will be working with CBP and White House officials about where to go from here.

The congressman says he hopes restrictions can be lifted by November 21.

