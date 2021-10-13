Advertisement

County treasurer helping you claim your property

By Mindy Casso
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One in four Texans has unclaimed money from forgotten bank accounts, uncashed checks, security deposits, commission checks and/or utility refunds. To date, Webb County residents have a little over $40,000,0000.00 in state unclaimed property.

So how can you check to see if you have cash waiting for you? It’s easy, just visit www.claimittexas.org, type in your name and zip code and hit submit. If your name is listed with a verified address, the Webb County Office of the Treasurer, Raul Reyes, can help you reclaim your money through their “Access to Unclaimed Property” initiative throughout Webb County.

For more information, call the Webb County Treasurer’s Office at (956) 523-4150.

