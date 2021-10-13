Advertisement

Couple ties the knot at Cici’s restaurant in Kentucky

By Marella Porter
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (CNN) - A couple of lovebirds in northern Kentucky tied the knot during a surprise wedding at their favorite pizzeria.

Eliza Wilde decided to surprise her Cici’s loving fiancé Jon Kenyon by planning the ceremony at the restaurant.

Company president Jeff Hetsel was moved by their love story, he flew in to marry them in front of family friends and strangers at the franchise in Florence.

The service had all of the ingredients for a perfect wedding at the place that goes beyond pizza!

From a wedding cake, stacked high of Cici’s signature cinnamon rolls, a humongous pie of the grooms favorite meat eaters pizza to flower arrangements, decorations and even a bar.

