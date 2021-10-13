Advertisement

Fire breaks out at apartment complex Tuesday night

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Officials are investigating an apartment fire that broke out at a north Laredo neighborhood Tuesday night.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. at the 400 block of Hilltop Road and San Dario.

Some of the people who live at the complex had to be evacuated while crews put the fires out.

No word on what caused the fire at this time or if anyone was injured.

We’ll continue to bring you more information as it becomes available.

