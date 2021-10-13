Fire breaks out at apartment complex Tuesday night

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Officials are investigating an apartment fire that broke out at a north Laredo neighborhood Tuesday night.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. at the 400 block of Hilltop Road and San Dario.

Some of the people who live at the complex had to be evacuated while crews put the fires out.

No word on what caused the fire at this time or if anyone was injured.

We’ll continue to bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.