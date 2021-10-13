Advertisement

Grant to fund county veteran transportation service

By Lisely Garza
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new grant has allowed the funding of a transportation service that will allow veterans to get from A to B without any hassle.

Antonio Carranco is one of hundreds of veterans that uses transportation service that are provided from Webb County Veterans Office.

Mr. Carranco has used the transportation services for about five years now and says it has been of good use when nobody is around to take him to his appointments.

Carranco says, “It’s good to have definitely because sometimes I don’t have gas. I don’t have the means to go because my family is caught up in their own thing and I couldn’t get a ride.”

Carranco says he has taken the van to doctors’ appointments; however, with this grant now it can take veterans like Mr. Carranco out of town if doctor’s appointment are needed.

That’s why veteran service officer David Garza says it’s very important for them to continue to provide this service.

Garza says, “What this grant allows is to take it to the next level and expand it to our surrounding areas to the out-of-town part of their medical services because not all specialties are in Laredo and we do have a lot of veterans that need to see doctors out of town.”

Most of these out-of-town visits are to San Antonio or Corpus Christi since this grant covers 200 miles and while services like these are helpful it’s not enough to meet the demands.

Carranco says sometimes they are not able to take him because there aren’t enough vehicles, so a new vehicle would help.

Garza says over a hundred people use this service every month.

They also offer local transportation funded by the city.

This is second year this grant is applied for and received.

