Infusion Center continues to treat COVID-19 patients

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While the number of coronavirus cases continues to decrease in our community, infusion treatments continue being offered at the Hayne’s Recreation Center as well.

The City of Laredo’s Emergency Management Coordinator Guillermo Heard says the center has treated 548 patients so far.

Laredo’s Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino says the free service is open to those with mild cases of the coronavirus who are above the age of 12.

Dr. Trevino says, “The infusion center is open on a daily basis, for the exact hours you would have to call the health department for the exact hours but the service is there and you can go. You don’t need a prescription all you need is a positive COVID test and not be in severe fever or Covid infection.”

The health authority is also reminding residents to not forget about the flu season and get the flu shot for that extra layer of protection.

