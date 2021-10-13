Advertisement

Laredo and federal officials meet to discuss possible migration surge

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A preparedness plan is set to be laid out in the event that a migration surge long the U.S.-Mexico border happens again.

According to the City of Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz, a meeting is set to happen on Wednesday between key leaders of the immigration situation in Laredo.

Saenz says the main focus of the meeting is to create plan incase an influx of migrants arrive along the border just like there was in Del Rio last month.

He adds border cities should learn and prepare from what Del Rio went through when thousands of Haitians set up camp under its international bridge.

Saenz says the lesson learned from the Del Rio incident is that officials were unprepared; it caused local checkpoints to be closed so they could send that personnel to Del Rio.

He says there’s always a possibility that a similar situation could happen again but it’s unlikely.

Representatives from Border Patrol, CBP and DPS and local law enforcement will be at the meeting.

