Pavement project to affect travels on Cuatro Vientos Road

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If your morning commute involves Cuatro Vientos Road around the Lomas Del Sur Boulevard intersection.

Starting on Tuesday through this Friday, the northbound outside lane will be closed.

Crews will be out there this week working on paving the area as part of the Wormser Road project.

Drivers are asked to slow down, merge to the open lane, and of course expect travel delays.

Make sure to keep an eye out and slow down for construction crews.

