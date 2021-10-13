Advertisement

Veterans Affairs Committee seeks to preserve LCpl Espinoza’s legacy

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Committee of Veterans affairs is looking to honor the memory of a fallen hero.

A resolution was passed during Tuesday’s monthly meeting to coordinate a recognition of Marine Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza for the sacrifices he made in serving his country. Espinoza was killed in Afghanistan back in August.

Members of the committee voted on coming up with a plan and taking it to City Council for their approval.

Jesus Segovia a Vietnam Veteran spoke on the importance of honoring those who gave their lives for our freedom.

Segovia says, “It’s important to honor any veteran who loses his life fighting for our country. It’s the least you can do. It’s very important for people to know that we care about our federal brothers that are fighting right now.”

Members also agreed to support a national movement that would help veterans with non-legal status to achieve citizenship.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Ricardo Alberto Gonzalez
Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Runners represent Laredo during Boston Marathon
Runners represent Laredo during Boston Marathon
File photo: Webb County Jail
Webb County Inmate found unresponsive
School bus driver shortage
UISD experiencing shortage in bus drivers

Latest News

Webb County Treasurer wants to help you claim your property
County treasurer helping you claim your property
Couple ties the knot at Cici's
Couple ties the knot at Cici’s restaurant in Kentucky
County treasurer helping you claim your property
County treasurer helping you claim your property
Couple ties the knot at Cici's Pizza
Couple ties the knot at Cici’s restaurant in Kentucky
Veterans group to honor fallen hero
Veterans Affairs Committee seeks to preserve LCpl Espinoza’s legacy