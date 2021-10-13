Veterans Affairs Committee seeks to preserve LCpl Espinoza’s legacy

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Committee of Veterans affairs is looking to honor the memory of a fallen hero.

A resolution was passed during Tuesday’s monthly meeting to coordinate a recognition of Marine Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza for the sacrifices he made in serving his country. Espinoza was killed in Afghanistan back in August.

Members of the committee voted on coming up with a plan and taking it to City Council for their approval.

Jesus Segovia a Vietnam Veteran spoke on the importance of honoring those who gave their lives for our freedom.

Segovia says, “It’s important to honor any veteran who loses his life fighting for our country. It’s the least you can do. It’s very important for people to know that we care about our federal brothers that are fighting right now.”

Members also agreed to support a national movement that would help veterans with non-legal status to achieve citizenship.

