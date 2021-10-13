Advertisement

Waiting on rain to come

Still waiting for a good day
Still waiting for a good day
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We’re counting down the days until we finally experience that fall feeling!

On Wednesday, we’ll start off our morning muggy and humid in the upper 70s, almost nearing those 80s with a 30 to 60 percent chance of rain throughout the day.

Our highs will be about 95 degrees from now until Friday.

Although Friday we’ll still see hot and sunny conditions, we’ll drop overnight to lows in the mid-60s.

This will bring our temperatures down overnight giving us a high of 79 on Saturday.

On Sunday expect a high of 80 degrees with lows in the 50s.

And from here on out we’ll be below that 100 degree mark.

Now we could see another sighting of 90 degrees on Tuesday, but we will have cooler nights and mornings to keep us at bay.

