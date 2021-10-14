Advertisement

Agents arrest convicted sex offender

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A convicted sex offender is off the streets after Border Patrol agents from the Laredo South Station arrested him after he crossed the Rio Grande illegally.

It happened on Tuesday after agents caught a group of undocumented immigrants near Riverview and Oleander Street in South Laredo.

Among the group was 44 year-old Alejandro Cano-Morales.

He’s a Mexican National identified as a registered sex offender and as having an active warrant for his arrest for a 2011 conviction for child molestation.

The case was out of Decatur, Georgia.

