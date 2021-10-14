Advertisement

Crime Stoppers invites community to pumpkin patch

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A local organization that protects the community from crime is getting into the Halloween spirit and its inviting families to join in on the fun!

Starting on Thursday afternoon, the Laredo Crime Stoppers will be debuting its pumpkin patch at the Canseco home located at 1315 Chihuahua Street.

The organization received stacks of hay and boxes of pumpkins from local businesses that will help bring out the Halloween spirit.

Every Saturday, until the end of the month, crime stoppers will be hosting several activities and vendors for the community to enjoy.

