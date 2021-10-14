LC South hosting low-cost rabies clinic

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Pet lovers are invited to take their pets to a low cost rabies drive thru clinic.

Councilmember Mercurio Martinez the third along with the city and Laredo Animal Care Services will hold the clinic at the Laredo College south campus.

Dogs and cats must be three months and older to receive the shots.

Pet owners will have a chance to win some prizes as well as flea and tick treatments for their furry friends.

It all gets underway at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.