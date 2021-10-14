Advertisement

Man accused of using migrant as human shield sentenced to prison

Eduardo Segovia-Luna
Eduardo Segovia-Luna(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man accused of using a migrant as a personal human shield is convicted.

The incident happened on May 6 when Eduardo Segovia-Luna, a native of Mexico along with two other individuals were arrested after illegally crossing into the U.S.

An agent from the south station apprehended three people but before back up arrived, Segovia-Luna took out a knife and held it against another detainee’s neck, using him as a human shield.

Segovia-Luna then started walking towards the river to evade arrest as the agents ordered him to drop the knife.

Segovia Luna refused to comply; however, back up eventually arrived and he surrendered.

He was sentenced to over four years in prison.

