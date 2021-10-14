Man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are searching for a man who has five felony arrest warrants.

Thirty-three-year-old Valente Martinez-Hernandez is wanted for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and three counts of indecency with a child through sexual contact.

He was last seen driving a Nissan Xterra and to date has brown hair, brown eyes, and weighs roughly 210 pounds.

Bond was set by Justice of the Peace Hector Liendo for a total of $750,000.

If you have any information on Martinez Hernandez you can call Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS or the Laredo Police at 795-2800.

You may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

