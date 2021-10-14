Mayor hopeful economy will prosper once bridges re-open

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After over a year of border travel restrictions, Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz is hoping that the local economy can bounce back once they left the restrictions.

The mayor says roughly 18 million Mexican shoppers visit the U.S. which contributes to 19 billion dollars in revenue for the country.

He is expecting to see the downtown area come to life again for the holiday season.

As per the Biden administration, come November, people can come into the U.S. at the border with proof of vaccination.

According to Dr. Trevino, there are currently three approved vaccines in the U.S and four vaccines approved by the World Health Organization.

Dr. Trevino says, “There is Oxford, AztraZeneca, Covid Shield, which is another Oxford AstraZeneca formulation, BBIBP which is a Chinese vaccine and Sinovac which are both Chinese vaccines.”

Over the past several months, Dr. Trevino has held vaccine clinics at ports of entries each weekend in collaboration with Mexican physician groups and Congressman Henry Cuellar.

He says he plans to continue hosting these in an effort to get more residents of Nuevo Laredo vaccinated.

The date as to when the bridges will re-open has yet to be announced.

