Advertisement

Mayor hopeful economy will prosper once bridges re-open

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After over a year of border travel restrictions, Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz is hoping that the local economy can bounce back once they left the restrictions.

The mayor says roughly 18 million Mexican shoppers visit the U.S. which contributes to 19 billion dollars in revenue for the country.

He is expecting to see the downtown area come to life again for the holiday season.

As per the Biden administration, come November, people can come into the U.S. at the border with proof of vaccination.

According to Dr. Trevino, there are currently three approved vaccines in the U.S and four vaccines approved by the World Health Organization.

Dr. Trevino says, “There is Oxford, AztraZeneca, Covid Shield, which is another Oxford AstraZeneca formulation, BBIBP which is a Chinese vaccine and Sinovac which are both Chinese vaccines.”

Over the past several months, Dr. Trevino has held vaccine clinics at ports of entries each weekend in collaboration with Mexican physician groups and Congressman Henry Cuellar.

He says he plans to continue hosting these in an effort to get more residents of Nuevo Laredo vaccinated.

The date as to when the bridges will re-open has yet to be announced.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Webb County Treasurer wants to help you claim your property
County treasurer helping you claim your property
41-year-old Ricardo Alberto Gonzalez
Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Fire breaks out at north Laredo apartment complex
Fire breaks out at apartment complex Tuesday night
File photo: Nuevo Laredo
Congressman Cuellar discusses when bridge restrictions can be lifted
Still waiting for a good day
Waiting on rain to come

Latest News

Mayor hopeful economy will bounce back
Mayor hopeful for economy boost once bridges reopen
Police advising businesses about a surge in scam calls
Police advising businesses about a surge in scam calls
LPD advising about a surge in bitcoin scams
Police advising businesses about a surge in scam calls
Crime Stoppers to hold Pumpkin Patch
Crime Stoppers invites community to pumpkin patch