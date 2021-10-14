Police advising businesses about a surge in scam calls

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is alarming businesses about a surge in scam calls that can lead to the loss of money.

Authorities say scammers are calling restaurants and local businesses convincing the employee that a payment for a pending shipment is missing.

The caller then persuades the employee to take money out of the account and deposit it into a local bitcoin ATM.

Once the deposit is made, it is impossible to get the money back.

Joe Baeza with the police department says the funds are withdrawn from other areas which is the same as sending a money gram or western union fund to an unknown account.

Police would like to remind the community to never make monetary transactions over the phone, especially if they are calling from an unknown number.

If you feel that you are being scammed, hang up and contact Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.

