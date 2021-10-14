Sames Auto Arena to hold fall carnival

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Sames Auto Arena will be hosting a fall carnival extravaganza just in time for Halloween weekend!

The carnival will feature over 30 rides such as the zipper and starship along with old favorites such as Moby Dick, the tornado and of course will feature plenty of games and carnival food booths!

The carnival will open on Friday, October 29th all the way to Sunday, November 7th at the Sames Auto Arena Parking lot.

It will be open 6 p.m. during the week and 2 p.m. on the weekend!

