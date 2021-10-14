Spot on Robin Williams impression leaves fans wanting more

(CNN) - Fans of the late Robin Williams are doing a double take over one actor’s impersonation of the great actor.

That was not Robin Williams it was actually Jamie Costa’s impersonation. He posted a five-minute clip on his YouTube Channel titled Robin test footage scene showing a scene featuring himself as Williams and Sarah Murphee as Pam Dawber on the set of Mork and Mindy.

The short film left some viewers calling for a full biopic of Williams, who took his life back in 2014 after battling Lewy body dementia.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.