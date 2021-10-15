Autumn changes

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A cold wind will start to rise on Friday evening, bringing us some fall-like temperatures!

On Friday morning we’ll start out warm and humid once again with a high of 93 degrees and a 20 percent chance of rain.

Overnight we’ll drop to the low 60s giving us a high of 79 on Saturday.

If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, you might want to wear a jacket or sweater because it will get cool outside during the early morning and late evening hours.

On Sunday things won’t get beyond the upper 70s, keeping that cool weather.

Don’t get too comfortable, on Monday we see a high of 85 and by Tuesday we are back in the low 90s.

Overall, this weekend’s cool front is just a sign of things to come in November, hopefully!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.