Breast cancer survivor shares her journey to help others

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - October is known as Breast Cancer Awareness Month and one key element of early detection is knowing the exact age to start getting breast examinations.

While some doctors recommend starting at the age of 40, for some people, exams may start earlier than expected.

Breast cancer is something that Lesly Aquino was not expecting at all especially primarily because of her young age.

Lesly was only 36 years old, when doctors diagnosed her with early stages of ductal carcinoma.

She found out very unexpectedly.

It all started when discharge was coming out from her left breast and decided to schedule an appointment with a doctor.

Since she was considered too young to get a mammogram, Lesly got a biopsy and an ultrasound, a procedure that ended up helping her for the better.

As time passed, she was not getting the discharge anymore and kept canceling her follow up appointments.

However, after six months, she started noticing the discharge again.

Her doctor ordered a sonogram of her breast, and her process began.

The doctor then said that they were going to have to do a lumpectomy which caused her to get part of her breast removed, so she was unable to feed from the left side.

After her surgery she was given tamoxifen which would reduce the risk of her getting cancer.

She decided to get a second opinion and is told she is on the correct track, but she needed to start radiation right away.

Her health journey continued by getting radiation treatment for five to six weeks for five days a week at the same time.

She describes this treatment as a bad sun burn which she still has scars from.

Luckily with these treatments she was able to beat cancer.

Lesly says “In the beginning it’s hard, I am not going to lie but it is not impossible.”

She says her family and her boyfriend where there through her treatments

Now she hopes her story will save others.

As of now she is finishing her five-year medication treatment and she continues to use her story to bring awareness to breast cancer.

