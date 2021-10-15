Advertisement

Business owners hope lifting bridge restrictions will boost tourism

By Max Fernandez
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As downtown Laredo business owners have seen a Signiant decrease in volume of business, many even shutting down during the pandemic.

Local business owner Sunjay Rupani who has a shop in downtown Laredo is already excited about what’s expected to come.

He says local customers have kept his shop running for the past couple of years, but he is ready for business to start picking up.

Meanwhile Congressman Henry Cuellar says he has taken notice of the damage the pandemic and the bridge restrictions has left on our local economy.

In the long run, business owners are focusing on the future.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valente Martinez-Hernandez
Man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
File photo: Sames Auto Arena carnival
Sames Auto Arena to hold fall carnival
Webb County Treasurer wants to help you claim your property
County treasurer helping you claim your property
Crime Stoppers to hold Pumpkin Patch
Crime Stoppers invites community to pumpkin patch

Latest News

Sinkhole devours truck in Nuevo Laredo
First responders drive into sinkhole in Nuevo Laredo
Lifting bridge restrictions could reactivate tourism
Lifting bridge restrictions could reactivate tourism
City Manager Robert Eads
City Council to evaluate city manger’s work performance
City Manager Robert Eads
City Council to evaluate city manger’s work performance