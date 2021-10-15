Car chase results in human smuggling arrest
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A high-speed chase results in a human smuggling bust in south Laredo.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested 22-year-old Brittany Briana Berrones.
According to reports, the incident happened on Thursday when a jeep SUV was seen loading up with four undocumented immigrants in Rio Bravo.
After a short car chase, Berrones, the alleged driver came to a stop at Cuatro Vientos road in Laredo.
Berrones was charged with evading arrest and human smuggling.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.