City Council to evaluate city manger’s work performance

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The work performance of Laredo’s City manager is up for discussion at next weeks City Council meeting.

According to the agenda item, it will be during executive session that council will discuss the performance of Robert Eads.

The item says they will deliberate on the duties and evaluate his performance.

Also happening, several positions are set to be filled for other departments.

The newly selected building director, city attorney and Laredo Animal Care Services Director will be announced on Monday.

Meanwhile, the meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.