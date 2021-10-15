Advertisement

City to dedicate crime prevention center to late educator

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo will dedicate a new crime facility to a late educator and active community member.

On Friday morning the city will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Estela Quintanilla Crime Prevention Center.

The facility will serve as a hub for Laredo Crime Stoppers and will facilitate communications potentially aiding in reduce crime in Laredo.

Quintanilla is a former educator who spent her entire career teaching at Martin and also served as a coordinator for LISD Campus Crime Stoppers.

She passed away last year on December 23 and is being honored for her leadership and advocacy for fighting crime in our area.

The ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at 320 East Ryan Street.

