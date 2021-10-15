Community invited to knock out cancer this weekend

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This weekend, a county official is inviting the community to knockout cancer during an annual event.

On Saturday, Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez will be hosting the Sixth annual knock out cancer event that will feature a self defense class, kick boxing class and a Zumba thon.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Slaughter Park located at 202 North Stone Avenue.

There will be snacks, door prizes and goody bags to the first 50 participants.

Best of all it’s free and open to the public!

