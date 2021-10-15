Advertisement

Community invited to knock out cancer this weekend

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This weekend, a county official is inviting the community to knockout cancer during an annual event.

On Saturday, Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez will be hosting the Sixth annual knock out cancer event that will feature a self defense class, kick boxing class and a Zumba thon.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Slaughter Park located at 202 North Stone Avenue.

There will be snacks, door prizes and goody bags to the first 50 participants.

Best of all it’s free and open to the public!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valente Martinez-Hernandez
Man wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
File photo: Sames Auto Arena carnival
Sames Auto Arena to hold fall carnival
Webb County Treasurer wants to help you claim your property
County treasurer helping you claim your property
Crime Stoppers to hold Pumpkin Patch
Crime Stoppers invites community to pumpkin patch

Latest News

City to dedicate crime center to late educator
City to dedicate crime center to late educator
Sheriff’s office conducts drug investigation at local smoke shop
Sheriff’s office conducts drug investigation at local smoke shop
Estela Quintanilla
City to dedicate crime prevention center to late educator
First look weather