Family invites community to honor loved ones lost due to cancer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo family is continuing a tradition of theirs to help spread awareness of cancer in all its forms to the community.

The Agredano Family will be putting up colored ribbons at a park named in their mother’s memory this weekend.

Although October is recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, people who have had loved ones pass away from other forms of cancer are invited to attend.

They will be able to place a ribbon with the name of their loved one on the arch.

The family says this gesture is a reminder because cancer affects everyone involved and hope is always something people can look to.

The event will be this Saturday, October 16 at the Geraldine Valdez Agredano Memorial Park from ten in the morning up until noon.

The community is invited to attend.

Ribbons of different colors will be provided for those who don’t have one of their own.

