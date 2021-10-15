Find Eleanor at Pillar’s haunted house

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s time to gather the bravest of your friends in an attempt to find Eleanor.

That’s the mission if you dare stepping into Pillar’s haunted house.

It opens on Friday at Mall Del Norte at the former Bealls location over the next four weekends.

For exact times head on over to Pillar’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Presale tickets are $15 and $20 at the door.

All of the proceeds will go to help fund Pillar programs.

