First responders drive into sinkhole in Nuevo Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It was an unexpected shock for two first responders in Nuevo Laredo Thursday morning.

They were on an emergency call when their vehicle was literally swallowed up by the ground.

The truck fell into a sinkhole that was in the middle of a city street.

It’s not unusual in Nuevo Laredo, roughly 112 of these have been reported in the city in the past year or so.

Officials say they are due mostly to the rain and their outdated drainage system and they are blaming this one in particular to Wednesday’s storm.

Thankfully no one was injured.

