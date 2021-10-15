Get screened for peripheral vascular disease

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you are a smoker, have high blood pressure, cholesterol or diabetes and you have been experiencing pain or cramping in your leg, it could be a sign of peripheral vascular disease.

If left untreated this disease could lead to gangrene and possibly result in amputation.

The good news is that if it’s caught early, it can be treated.

So to catch it on time, the Cigarroa Clinic is offering free screenings this Saturday and Sunday.

Both days screenings will take place from 8 a.m. to 5p.m. at their clinic located on the fifth floor of tower b at the Laredo Medical Center.

For more information you can call (956) 725-1228.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.