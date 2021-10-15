Advertisement

Imaginarium to hold fall parade and pumpkin carving contest

By Justin Reyes
Oct. 15, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Imaginarium of South Texas is getting into the fall spirit with a several events for the kids to enjoy.

The children’s museum has been a great escape where kids can stop by and view the exhibits and even meet some creepy critters.

The museum will be hosting its Fall into Reading event which will coincide with its annual parade and pumpkin carving.

The event will take place Saturday, October 30.

The parade will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and there will be various pumpkin craving sessions to choose from.

It’s not all about fun and games, the Imaginarium also offers free tutoring to students in need of a little help.

They offer tutorials for 3rd to 5th grade math on Tuesdays and Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more information on any of these events you are asked to call 956-728-0404.

