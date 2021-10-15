Man accused of robbing Family Dollar Store

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges for allegedly robbing a Family Dollar Store last weekend.

Laredo Police arrested 38-year-old Marco Antonio Perales for an incident that happened on Sunday at the 1900 block of Santa Maria Avenue.

Authorities met with the store manager who stated that Perales had gone into the store and hid several items underneath his shirt.

While attempting to confront the perpetrator, Perales allegedly began taunting the manager and even hit her using the stolen items.

Perales fled on foot but was arrested a short while later.

