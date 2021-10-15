Preparations underway for separate murder trials

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The last preparations for two separate murder cases set to go to trial took place on Thursday.

Judge Becky Palomo was on hand for the final pretrial hearings of Kevin Costilla and Edgar Sada.

Costilla is accused of shooting a teen girl over a stolen cell phone back in 2020.

He has since claimed self-defense.

Sada is accused of causing the injuries of a relative back in 2018 who eventually passed away.

There is no word yet on when those trials will begin.

