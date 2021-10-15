Advertisement

Sheriff’s office conducts drug investigation at local smoke shop

33-year-old Antonio Palacios
33-year-old Antonio Palacios(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man is facing drug possession charges after sheriff deputies foiled a drug smuggling scheme at a local business.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33-year-old Antonio Palacios in the case.

The bust happened on Wednesday afternoon when the narcotics unit executed a search warrant at the Kush Smoke Emporium at the 2600 block of North Arkansas Avenue.

The search was initiated after correctional officers discovered a letter laced with K2 that was mailed to an inmate.

At the smoke shop, officers found four pounds of marijuana, two ounces of cocaine and 16 sheets of paper laced with cocaine.

Palacios was taken to the county jail on a $65,000 bond.

