Agents rescue migrant children abandoned in the creek

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents helped rescue two children who were left stranded in a crack by human smugglers in south Laredo.

The rescue happened last Thursday when several individuals were attempting to cross the river illegally and into the U.S.

The two children were traveling with a group on foot as they were entering Chacon Creek.

While they were crossing, the foot guide let go of one of the children and then another as he fled back to Mexico.

A responding agent acted quickly and was able to rescue the children from the current.

The children were medically evaluated and reunited with their mother.

