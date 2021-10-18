Alexander Bike Trail closed this week for maintenance

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A bike and hike trail will temporarily close due to a maintenance project happening in the area.

From Monday October 18 through Friday October 22, the Alexander Trail will be closed.

The closure is between Del Mar boulevard and north Bartlett Avenue.

Participants and users of the Alexander Trail are encouraged to use another route until work is completed.

