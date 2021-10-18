Advertisement

Alexander Bike Trail closed this week for maintenance

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A bike and hike trail will temporarily close due to a maintenance project happening in the area.

From Monday October 18 through Friday October 22, the Alexander Trail will be closed.

The closure is between Del Mar boulevard and north Bartlett Avenue.

Participants and users of the Alexander Trail are encouraged to use another route until work is completed.

